A new paradigm for preparing today’s professionals

Today’s graduates leave colleges and universities and enter an ever-changing workforce, working within and leading organizations that must continuously adapt and improve to better serve the people — patients, students and clients — who depend on them.

To meet this need, an interdisciplinary group of faculty and staff across Carolina, led by Frank A. Daniels Jr. Professor Lora Cohen-Vogel, have launched the Interprofessional Graduate Certificate in Improvement Science and Implementation to equip students and practicing professionals with the knowledge and tools they need for enacting organizational change.

The certificate program will equip degree-seeking graduate students and non-degree-seeking professionals with evidence-based practices and frameworks to help them build and lead organizations that learn. With endorsements and advisory board leadership from eight professional schools across campus, it offers a new paradigm for preparation in the professions, one that promises to be a powerful driver of organizational improvement for the nation’s schools, hospitals, social service agencies, community clinics, and nonprofits.

Learn more about the program, which opened applications on Sept. 15.