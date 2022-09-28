Eshelman establishes assured admission for UNC Pembroke students

Carolina and UNC Pembroke have established an Early Assurance Program partnership with UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, creating a seamless pathway for pre-pharmacy students.

Current and incoming UNC Pembroke students interested in pursuing a doctoral degree in pharmacy may be eligible for guaranteed admission to the Eshelman School, the nation’s top-ranked pharmacy program.

“One of the greatest strengths we have as a UNC System is the collaboration between our schools, and it’s a privilege to work together in our common mission of service,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “This partnership with UNC Pembroke is an important step to increase access to the students of our state and enhance our ability to prepare the next generation of leaders in our Eshelman School of Pharmacy.”

The partnership aligns with both universities’ mission to build and maintain a diverse workforce.

“Expanding academic opportunities through collaboration is a major focus for UNCP,” said UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “We want our students to understand no matter their goal in life, they can get there from UNCP.”

The program offers early assurance of admission into the UNC Eshelman Doctor of Pharmacy Program after a minimum of two years of undergraduate study at UNCP.

“Not only does this collaboration create a new and exciting educational pathway for UNCP students in a highly competitive field, but it will likely lead to a healthier southeastern North Carolina,” Cummings said. “This partnership is yet another example of our state’s universities leveraging their power to meet the needs of our regions.”

Throughout the EAP program, participating students will be required to:

Participate in pre-pharmacy advising at least once each semester prior to beginning the doctoral program.

Participate in a program seminar series.

Meet prerequisite coursework/grade requirements.

Taylor Felton, a Robeson County native and a pharmacy resident at Cape Fear Valley Health, was excited to learn about the partnership. Felton, a UNCP alumna, earned a doctoral degree in pharmacy from Eshelman last May.

“I think this program will be very beneficial, especially for undergraduates from the southeast. We need more representation from UNCP at Eshelman,” Felton said. “Having this partnership will help promote the pharmacy field throughout the southeast. I wish it had been in place when I was a student.”

The signing comes just 10 months after a delegation from Eshelman visited UNCP’s campus.

“Last November, I had the privilege of traveling to UNCP to meet members of their leadership team, faculty, staff and students,” said Angela Kashuba, dean of the Eshelman School of Pharmacy. “At that time, we identified multiple ways to partner with UNC Pembroke on educational initiatives. I’m delighted to see this assured admissions agreement move forward, as it was identified as a priority. We look forward to welcoming more UNCP students into our program.”

The first cohort of UNCP early assurance scholars will begin their journey in fall 2023. Up to five students will be admitted each year.