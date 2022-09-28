Dhingra to explore Asian American experience during professorship at Carolina, Duke

During the 2022-23 academic year Pawan Dhingra will serve as Keohane Distinguished Visiting Professor.

National recognition and respect for Asian Americans is surging, and yet, racial violence against Asian Americans is rising as well. Rather than seeing these as opposing trends, it makes more sense to understand how they are connected, suggests Pawan Dhingra, Amherst College associate provost and associate dean of faculty.

“To combat anti-Asian violence, we need to get at the root of what’s behind it. Celebrating Asian Americans will not adequately meet that goal,” said Dhingra, who has been appointed as the Nannerl Keohane Distinguished Visiting Professor at Duke and Carolina for 2022-23.

The Keohane Professorship brings prominent faculty to serve as visiting professors at Carolina and Duke for a one-year period, during which they deliver a lecture series and engage students and faculty around areas of shared interest to both institutions.

