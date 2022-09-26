EAP offers well-being resources for employees

Life can be complicated, both personally and professionally. Carolina employees have access to a variety of support tools to help with life’s concerns, from financial worries to workplace anxiety.

Carolina’s Employee Assistance Program is a free confidential counseling and resource service designed for employees and their families. It is operated by an outside provider, ComPsych through its GuidanceResources service.

In 2021, nearly 2,000 employees turned to the University’s Employee Assistance Program for some type of help.

Along with referrals to traditional counselors, GuidanceResources helps provide work-life solutions, legal guidance, financial resources and more. Employees have access to trained experts who can provide referrals or resources on topics like apartment searches, government financial assistance, divorce, adoption, tax questions and more.

One Carolina employee anonymously shared their experience using the program while going through a separation from a spouse.

”It was such a lonely and confusing time. I felt lost, hurt and sad,” the employee told Human Resources. “A co-worker noticed that I was not myself and without being nosey, he said if I needed to talk to someone, he had used the Employee Assistance Program. … They were really nice and gave the name of a therapist that I could contact.”

Users can speak with attorneys for practical advice about divorce, family law, will preparation, trusts and more. Many Carolina employees use the service for real estate questions or navigation through separations and divorces. Those using GuidanceResources receive a free 30-minute consultation and 25% reduction in fees from the provider they are referred to.

“I am so glad I did that [contact a therapist]. It was great to have someone I could talk to. I found the help I needed and was able to get through a really difficult time in my life,” the anonymous employee said.

While many varieties of tools are available, most employees utilizing the program sought access to confidential emotional support counseling. Access for employees is available online or by phone 24/7.

More about the Employee Assistance Program



All permanent employees and anyone living in their household are eligible for services. The benefit continues to be available to employees up to six months after leaving the University. Per person, three free sessions are available to each user per topic of concern, meaning if someone would like to speak with a counselor regarding workplace stress, they receive three free sessions. If they later want to speak with someone for grief support, that means another three free sessions. In total, three free sessions per issue per year.

EAP counselors can help with a variety of topics

Family issues, like marriage/partner tension, divorce and parenting concerns.

Depression and anxiety.

Workplace concerns, including communication with co-workers and other job stress issues.

Grieving the loss of a loved one.

Managing change and personal stress.

Alcohol and drug dependency issues.

Financial concerns.

Searching for an apartment or in need of moving resources .

Fear and anger associated with health problems.

Domestic violence.

Ways to connect



Call 877-314-5841 (24 hours a day) for direct access to a GuidanceConsultant who will answer your questions and, if needed, refer you to a counselor or other resources.

Login online at guidenceresources.com (Web ID: TARHEELS) or via the GuidanceNow app to connect with a GuidanceConsultant to get personal responses to your issue or to utilize articles, podcasts, videos and other tools.

Other well-being resources

Join an in-person trainings or webinars offered by the Total WellBeing and Professional Development Teams on topics including mindfulness, dealing with difficult people, emotional eating and more. These sessions can be found on the Carolina Talent website.

For any members of the Carolina community who want to support colleagues or students, the UNC School of Social Work hosts Mental Health First Aid trainings that teach basic skills to help someone experiencing a mental health crisis and help identify professional resources. See the Mental Health First Aid training schedule.

Last spring, the University launched Heels Care Network as a hub for mental health and well-being resources. Tar Heels can find information for 24/7 support, suicide prevention resources and searchable database of well-being programs.