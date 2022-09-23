UNC Kenan-Flagler’s Jennifer S. Conrad to serve as interim dean

Jennifer S. Conrad, Dalton McMichael Distinguished Professor of Finance at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, will serve as the business school’s interim dean, effective immediately, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost and Chief Academic Officer J. Christopher Clemens announced in a Sept. 22 message to Kenan-Flagler faculty, staff and students.

“A highly respected leader, Jennifer is well positioned to build on UNC Kenan-Flagler’s strong reputation and recent successes,” Guskiewicz and Clemens wrote.

The interim appointment follows the retirement of Doug Shackelford on Sept. 19.

A faculty member since 1985, Conrad served as senior associate dean for academic affairs from 2011-2016. In that role, she was very engaged in the launch of MBA@UNC, Carolina’s online Master of Business Administration program, and the online Master of Accounting program — two outstanding academic programs that have grown significantly over the last decade. She also served two terms as area chair of finance.

An award-winning instructor, Conrad has taught in the undergraduate, MAC, MBA and doctoral programs. She currently teaches an elective class on derivatives. She is widely recognized for her research on investments and finance, with a focus on asset pricing, capital markets, institutional investing and portfolio management. In 2016, she received the Roy W. Holsten Exceptional Service Award, the school’s highest honor for leadership and service given to faculty and staff.

Conrad has served on the board of directors of the Financial Management Association, the Western Finance Association and the American Finance Association. She is also a past president of the Financial Management Association and a former chair of its board of trustees.

She received a doctorate and MBA in finance and economics from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Butler University.

“This is a busy and exciting time at UNC Kenan-Flagler, especially as we hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building next week and conclude a successful fundraising campaign later this year,” Guskiewicz and Clemens wrote. “We are grateful to Jennifer for her leadership during this interim period while we launch a search to identify a permanent dean. Please join us in congratulating her on this important appointment.”