UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy presents new health and wellness website for teens

A new website designed by and for teens has just launched, allowing teenagers and their peers to receive immediate health and wellness tips. “Information for the Evolving Teenager,” or IUVEO, was created to share information and resources about a variety of relevant medical conditions and situations that teenagers may experience at this stage in their lives. With easy to navigate pages dedicated to asthma, ADHD, vaping/smoking, diabetes, depression and more, some pages also contain phone numbers for immediate assistance.

The website also has one-page question prompt list for each topic. Teenagers can print a question prompt list, check the questions they want to ask the doctor and use it during visits. The website team saw that in prior asthma work, teenagers found the question prompt lists extremely useful in helping them remember what questions they wanted to ask their doctor. This website was funded by a grant from The Duke Endowment and The Eshelman Institute for Innovation. To make this project a reality, the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy collaborated directly with two teen advisory boards. The boards included teens from two parts of the state, who contributed ideas for the content and layout of the website.

“The website was designed to empower teens to take charge of managing their own health conditions,” said Betsy Sleath, the regional associate dean for Eastern North Carolina. “Originally the website was focused solely on ADHD and asthma. However, the teens wanted other areas on the website including mental health and substance use topics.”

Learn more about the new website.