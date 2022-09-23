Meet the 2022 PARE Award recipients

Each year, the Postdoctoral Awards for Research Excellence are given in recognition of the research promise demonstrated by individual postdoctoral scholars. Meet this year’s recipients and learn about their areas of interest.

The PARE awards are open to postdoctoral scholars in all disciplines and are designed to assist them in their continued professional development by supporting the recipients in conference travel, purchasing books, lab materials, or engaging in other scholarly activities that directly enhance the individual’s professional growth. Each recipient receives a monetary award of $1,200 along with a plaque.

Nipun Saini, Nutrition Research Institute.

Laura Ornelas, Bowles Center for Alcohol Studies

Wei Shi, Integrative Program for Biological and Genome Sciences.

Aobo Li, College of Arts and Sciences, Department of Physics and Astronomy.

Sophie Maiocchi, School of Medicine, Department of Cell Biology and Physiology.

Learn more about the recipients.