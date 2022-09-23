The UNC School of Education honored four faculty members at a Celebration of Scholarly Excellence, with one named to an endowed professorship and three named as faculty scholars, during a Sept. 8 event at the George Watts Hill Alumni Center.

With faculty, staff, alumni and donors in attendance, Brian Boyd was invested as William C. Friday Distinguished Professor in Education, Nianbo Dong as the Kinnard White Faculty Scholar in Education, Kara Hume as the Richard “Dick” Coop Faculty Scholar in Education and Ethan Hutt as the Gary Stuck Faculty Scholar in Education. Dean Fouad Abd-El-Khalick was also recognized for a recent appointment as Alumni Distinguished Professor, a professorship awarded by the UNC Office of the Provost.

