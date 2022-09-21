Eshelman Institute for Innovation powers ideas into real-world impact for patients

Nine months before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the world, Carolina’s Eshelman Institute for Innovation funded a research project led by three renowned Carolina virologists aimed at developing novel antiviral drugs. Then, in October of 2019, the institute hired John Bamforth as director. In both cases, the timing was fortuitous.

With Bamforth’s leadership, the institute team partnered with these co-founders to build the initial concept into a global public-private partnership called READDI, or the Rapidly Emerging Antiviral Drug Development Initiative, who’s tagline is: “The best time to fight a global pandemic is now. And always.”

Funding rolled in, most recently $65 million from the National Institutes of Health to develop an Antiviral Drug Discovery Center. And READDI was included in the 100 Day Mission strategy presented at the G7 meeting last year by the UK Prime Minister’s cabinet office.

The pace of innovation over the past three years at the Eshelman Institute for Innovation has been blistering. In addition to launching READDI, Bamforth has helped power the launch of new pan-university initiatives aimed at translating bold new ideas from faculty into real-world impact for patients. The institute helped support the launch of the Drug Discovery Initiative to provide access to new technologies and partners to advance therapeutic programs. Additionally, Bamforth’s team worked with UNC Health to create a new Digital Health Venture Studio as a unique model to commercialize digital health technologies. This initiative has attracted the interest of high-value partners like Amazon AWS and High Alpha Innovation.

How have they accomplished so much in so short a time frame?

“We all had a collective passion around doing something very important,” said Bamforth.

To his role at the institute, Bamforth brings a “moonshot” attitude that is appropriately summed up by a quote from the Nobel Prize winning biochemist Albert Szent-Gyorgyto: “Innovation is seeing what everyone has seen and thinking what nobody has thought.”

Bamforth grew up in the northwest part of England in a blue-collar mining town. He comes by his work ethic and affinity for sales from a hard-working family with a father who was a salesman his entire life. Bamforth reflects, “I had a passion for science, but my dad was always a sales guy. He had his own business until he was 78, and he was a guy that always took risks. My parents gave me the support system to do things differently.”

After completing pharmacy school and a doctorate in neuropharmacology, Bamforth went straight into pharmaceutical sales with Eli Lilly where he enjoyed a 30-year career. His decision to go straight into sales was questioned by a number of peers and colleagues. Yet these early experiences taught Bamforth the importance of drive, effort and motivation — core values that remained with him as he moved up the ranks in his career with Lilly.

Bamforth went on to lead dynamic, highly engaged teams who built global brands. He is deeply passionate about creating a culture that allows people to thrive. “For me, it always comes down to removing the shackles and letting people fly,” said Bamforth. “In my experience, if you put the right sorts of people in an engaging culture, amazing things happen. As a leader, the key is being willing to let go and trust.”

Building teams in a global organization reinforced Bamforth’s belief in the power of diversity, equity and inclusion in accelerating innovation and organizational performance. “I watched teams of varied cultures and backgrounds working together and accomplishing the goals they created,” reflected Bamforth. “It was a cool thing to see the power of these teams come to life, and diversity was at the heart of it.” Bamforth has carried forward this commitment to his work at Carolina. Diversity, equity and inclusion underpins the work of the Eshelman Institute for Innovation.

When asked what he is most proud of so far, Bamforth points to the team — the diversity that each member brings, how everyone works together so well and how much they have accomplished, so quickly. For him, they embody the institute’s vision of a culture of innovation where bold ideas and creative solutions accelerate change in research and health care.

“The institute, under John’s leadership, has become what it was envisioned to be: an engine to translate raw ideas into high impact solutions,” said Angela Kashuba, dean of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy. “He has brought focus, energy and a strong vision that has had significant impact within the school and across campus. I can’t wait to see what’s next!”