Morehead Planetarium and Science Center installs new 4K laser projection system

On Sept. 17, the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center reopened to visitors with views of the sky like never before. During a brief closure, Morehead installed a brand new 4K laser projection system in the planetarium’s 68-foot dome.

Learn more about the new system from Nick Eakes, astronomy educator at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center.

Tell us about the updated digital projection system — what’s new about it?

Morehead’s GSK Fulldome Theater has been upgraded to an all new 4K laser projection system. These upgraded projectors will help provide greater contrast, brightness and clarity in our planetarium shows and views of the night sky.

When was the last time a project like this has been underway at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center? How long has this update been in the works?

Morehead Planetarium and Science Center underwent a significant renovation in 2019-2020, including changes to our exhibit floor and minor upgrades in the Fulldome Theater. Our last significant projection upgrades came in 2010 as we transitioned to a fully digital fulldome system.

What can Morehead visitors look forward to with the new system?

Visitors can look forward to even better views of the sky and the planetarium shows they have come to know and love at Morehead. This new technology will help Morehead provide an even more immersive and dynamic experience for visitors to the planetarium. Come see for yourselves with the fall schedule.

