Clinical Scholars leadership training creates new opportunities to advance health equity

New findings from Carolina are shedding light on the ways that inclusive leadership training can support institutional change and reduce the racial inequities perpetuated by health care systems.

Since 2016, researchers at the Gillings School of Global Public Health and the UNC School of Medicine have directed the Clinical Scholars program, which gives health care providers the tools necessary to create actionable policies and practices that promote health equity.

These strategies have been gaining more and more attention since the spring of 2020. While many professional and educational organizations have made statements of renewed commitment to social justice in health care, these efforts are often led by small groups of people seeking to drive broad institutional change.

The Clinical Scholars program, with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, aims to help these change-makers create a lasting impact through three years of mentoring, networking and leadership curriculum. They have supported more than 150 fellows and 44 projects across 28 states and territories.

