UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School Dean Doug Shackelford retires

Doug Shackelford, dean and Meade H. Willis Distinguished Professor of Taxation at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, is retiring from his deanship and Carolina, effective Sept. 19, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost and Chief Academic Officer J. Christopher Clemens announced in a campus message Sept. 16.

“Doug’s tenure at Carolina began more than three decades ago, and he retires from a school that has grown in size, impact and reputation under his leadership,” the two wrote.

A 1980 Carolina graduate and a faculty member since 1990, Shackelford served as the first associate dean of MBA@UNC, Carolina’s online Master of Business Administration program, from 2010 until 2014. He was senior associate dean for academic affairs from 2003 to 2007, and associate dean of the Master of Accounting Program from 1998 to 2002. He also founded the UNC Tax Center in 2001 and served as its director until he was named dean in 2014.

Under Shackelford’s leadership, UNC Kenan-Flagler reached record enrollments in its undergraduate business, Master of Accounting and MBA programs. The school also started the popular MAC program online and bolstered its MBA@UNC program, leveraging innovative technology to enable students to earn a Carolina degree in all parts of the world. This fall, the school again expanded its access to a Carolina education, launching the Charlotte Executive MBA program in Uptown Charlotte.

As part of its centennial celebration in 2019, UNC Kenan-Flagler created 20 new scholarships and fellowships to continue attracting talented students and furthering its commitment to accessibility. The school recently surpassed its $400 million goal in the Campaign for Carolina to fuel groundbreaking research, hire new faculty and better prepare the leaders of tomorrow.

Soon UNC Kenan-Flagler will begin construction on the new Steven D. Bell Hall, a state-of-the-art facility designed for teaching, research and collaboration. This new building, made possible by private gifts and the North Carolina General Assembly, will allow the school to expand its undergraduate business enrollment by at least 50% to meet the growing needs of the state.

“Doug’s tenure at UNC Kenan-Flagler is marked by numerous achievements that leave the school in a position of strength. We are grateful for everything he has accomplished and wish him well in his next endeavors,” Guskiewicz and Clemens wrote. “We will name an interim dean early next week while we launch a national search for a successor, and we will provide an update to the campus community. In the meantime, please join us in congratulating Doug and thanking him for his leadership and service at Carolina.”