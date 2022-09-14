September wellness highlights for faculty and staff

Each month, the Office of Human Resources’ Total WellBeing team, led by Jessica Pyjas, work/life and wellness program manager, offers many ways to improve the health of your body and mind. For the complete list, visit the website. Here are some highlights for the month.

Total WellBeing Interest Survey

To better provide you with work/life and wellness offerings that meet your health needs, the Office of Human Resources wants to hear from you. Please take time to complete a brief, 10-minute-or-less Total WellBeing Employee Interest Survey and help shape this year’s wellness offerings at Carolina. The survey is open now through Sept. 30.

The information collected in this survey is used to assist Wellness Champions and Total WellBeing within the Office of Human Resources to establish goals and programs that meet employees’ work/life and wellness interests and needs for the 2022-23 academic year.

Your participation in this survey is voluntary. All responses will be anonymous and cannot be traced back to you.

Fall Mental Health First Aid training

Join the School of Social Work to learn the skills needed to help someone who is developing a mental health condition or experiencing a crisis. Mental Health First Aid prepares faculty and staff to recognize and respond to the warning signs of anxiety, depression, trauma, substance abuse and psychosis. Trainings will be offered both virtually and in person. Space is limited.

Suicide prevention resources

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Over the past two decades, suicide rates have steadily risen in the United States. Suicide is currently ranked 10th for cause of death among all ages. Suicidal thoughts, although common, should not be considered normal and often indicate more serious issues.

It is important to remember that there are steps you can take to understand the warning signs for suicide and how to help someone who may be contemplating it. The best advice: Get involved, be prepared for an emergency and know about the professional support resources to which you can turn.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call or text 988 for immediate help. The 988 Lifeline offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States. Dialing this short number makes it easier for people to remember to access mental health crisis services. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline continues to be available at 800-273-TALK (8255).

Miles for Wellness fall challenge

Get moving this fall with the Miles for Wellness Challenge 26: Brilliant Venues of the National Football League. Miles for Wellness is a virtual team-based walking initiative that encourages state employees to stay active and connect online with teammates while completing a virtual trek to 20 NFL stadiums across the United States for a total of 9,000 miles.

This eight-week challenge counts and converts steps from walking, running and many other forms of physical activity. You can create your own team or join an existing one. Register your team by 5 p.m. Sept. 26. Be active, stay healthy, join now.

Updated Helping Heels list

Whether you need help finding part-time child care, pet care or care for an aging parent, the Helping Heels list is a useful resource of over 100 Carolina affiliates looking to help you with the care you need. The list is updated every fall, spring and summer semester.

Personal training for employees

As a Carolina employee, you have access to low-cost Campus Recreation membership for just $12.50/month (payroll deduction). As a member, you enjoy personalized, affordable personal training services in one of Campus Rec’s COVID-compliant facilities. Session packages can be purchased in 4-, 8- or 12-session increments for $32 per one-on-one session and a low startup fee of $45. Let certified fitness professionals help you reach your health and wellness goals this year.

