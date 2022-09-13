Carolina ranks 5th among national publics for 22nd straight year

For the 22nd consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings list Carolina in fifth place for top public schools among national universities. The 2023 rankings list Carolina as 29th overall among public and private institutions.

In the best value category, Carolina claims first place among public institutions for the 18th consecutive year.

“One of Carolina’s great strengths is that we bring together talented people with a commitment to our mission of high-quality academic programs, pioneering research and service to North Carolina and the world,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “I am proud to see our university recognized once again as one of the top national public schools and as a leader in academics and affordability. These rankings reflect the hard work and dedication of our incredible students, faculty and staff in fulfilling our mission.”

Additional 2023 Best Colleges rankings for Carolina include:

Tied for fifth overall for undergraduate nursing programs.

Tied for eighth overall for undergraduate business programs.

Tied for eighth overall for management.

Ranked ninth overall for marketing.

Ranked 10 th overall for real estate.

overall for entrepreneurship. Ranked 12th overall for best colleges for veterans.

U.S. News & World Report created the 2023 Best Colleges rankings by assessing 17 quality indicators, including graduate and retention rates; social mobility; faculty resources; financial resources; student excellence and alumni giving, among others.

