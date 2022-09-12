UNC football player diagnosed with rare lung cancer shares story

Tylee Craft, a junior wide receiver from Sumter, South Carolina, sat down with ESPN to share an update on his cancer journey and when he hopes to get back on the field to play for the Tar Heels.

On March 14, Craft was diagnosed with stage four large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma, a rare form of lung cancer.

UNC Lineberger’s Dr. Jared Weiss, a thoracic medical oncologist and section chief of lung cancer, delivered the diagnosis to Craft and his family.

Weiss immediately started Craft on an aggressive regimen of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

“When you are faced with a 20-year-old athlete who never smoked, lung cancer is not at the top of your differential diagnosis,” Weiss said when interviewed by ESPN.

Learn more about Tylee’s story in a video.