ITS soft launches internal branding guide

A new ITS branding guide introduces ITS-specific colors, design elements and writing style while remaining strongly aligned with the University brand identity.

Creating a cohesive look across ITS interfaces and services is a priority.

“ITS provides valuable support, services and products to the University and we want our community to be able to recognize our work,” said Kim Vassiliadis, director of digital experience & communications at ITS.

Visually unifying ITS benefits the entire University, she said. A unified ITS brand creates a recognizable presence on campus and demonstrates a connection between products and services.

“When our users can recognize an ITS product or service, it builds trust, elevates our credibility and improves security,” Vassiliadis said.

The new brand focuses on more than just new energetic colors. It’s grounded in digital accessibility and focuses on building a positive user experience by using consistent design patterns and emphasizing a plain language approach to technology.

Learn more about the phased approach and what will remain unchanged.