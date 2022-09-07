Smith reflects on the reinforcing missions of the School of Government, UNC MPA

You can be forgiven if it’s difficult to imagine a School of Government without Mike Smith at the helm. Smith has been a member of the School’s faculty since 1978 and has led the unit for 30 years. But change is our only constant, and in early 2022, Smith announced his intention to step down as dean of the school at the end of the calendar year.

Smith will leave a long and powerful legacy at the school as he steps down from the deanship. A significant slice will be dedicated to UNC MPA, the program Smith helped bring to the school (with the support of many, including a group of intrepid alumni).

