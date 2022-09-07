Campus News

Smith reflects on the reinforcing missions of the School of Government, UNC MPA

At the end of the calendar year, Mike Smith will step down as the dean of the School of Government and leave a powerful legacy.

UNC School of Government, Wednesday, September 7th, 2022
Dean Mike Smith
Dean Mike Smith (UNC School of Government)

You can be forgiven if it’s difficult to imagine a School of Government without Mike Smith at the helm. Smith has been a member of the School’s faculty since 1978 and has led the unit for 30 years. But change is our only constant, and in early 2022, Smith announced his intention to step down as dean of the school at the end of the calendar year.

Smith will leave a long and powerful legacy at the school as he steps down from the deanship. A significant slice will be dedicated to UNC MPA, the program Smith helped bring to the school (with the support of many, including a group of intrepid alumni).

Reflect on Smith’s legacy at the School of Government.

You May Also Like...