Carolina ranks 29th in 2022 Academic Ranking of World Universities

Carolina continues to hold its position as 29th in the world and 20th in the United States among global universities, according to the 2022 Academic Ranking of World Universities released by the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. The University also held onto its ranking of 7th amongst public U.S. universities.

Carolina has made steady forward progress in the ARWU ranking over the past few years ranking 33rd in 2019, 30th in 2020 and 29th in 2021. Harvard University and Stanford University continue to hold the top two spots respectively. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has moved into the top three this year above the University of Cambridge.

“The research and overall performance of our faculty and students continues to propel Carolina into the upper ranks of global universities, and I am pleased to see Carolina maintain strong positions across so many subject areas as well,” said Barbara Stephenson, vice provost for global affairs and chief global officer.

