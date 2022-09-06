The Graduate School welcomes incoming Weiss Fellows

The Graduate School is pleased to welcome the incoming 2022 cohort of its Weiss Urban Livability Fellowship.

The one-year fellowship supports talented graduate students with an interest in urban livability. It also provides funding, learning opportunities and practical experience.

Fellows design a community project that impacts urban livability in Chapel Hill.

Fellows also take part in discussion forums, guest lectures and mentoring. The award is endowed through generous gifts from Professors Emeriti Charles and Shirley Weiss.

Learn more and meet the 2022 fellows.