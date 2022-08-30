ITS Networking releases biannual report

The first line of the newest ITS Networking biannual report, chronicling the work done in the first half of 2022, sums it up: “projects, projects and more projects.”

“We have been extremely busy working on new initiatives, life cycle and capital projects,” said Ryan Turner, interim director of networking, about the last six months.

Over the past six months, ITS Networking:

Completed the upgrade of the campus border connections to 2×100 Gbps and connected to MCNC’s new fiber ring. MCNC is the nonprofit operator of a communications network that serves universities and other entities.

Developed a much-improved wireless design guideline for contractors working on large University construction projects. The guidelines are increasingly necessary for outdoor Wi-Fi coverage but are also needed for indoor wireless as higher density and throughput needs are expected with new networks.

Created a network design for a new building at the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, including extensive plans for outdoor wireless coverage. Outdoor wireless projects, requested by multiple departments, are extremely labor intensive, costly and require significant involvement from UNC Facilities Services. ITS Networking hopes to partner with Facilities Services to streamline the application, approval and construction of outdoor wireless projects.

Installed nearly 1,000 access points in Craige, Cobb and Ehringhaus residence halls. Over a two-month period, access points were moved from hallways into rooms to provide better Wi-Fi coverage. The 1,000 new access points represent a significant percentage of the University’s 10,800 total access points.

Collaborated with University Housing and Finance and Operations to design a network solution to bring modern technology to residence halls: smart washers and dryers. Students will now be able to view wash/dry status and reserve machines using an app.

