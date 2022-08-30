Davis Library to pilot study zones

A pilot project launching this semester will establish study zones throughout Davis Library. Each of the eight floors will be designated according to the expected noise level.

The idea for study zones arose in response to student feedback. Library staff conducted listening sessions, whiteboard polling and other outreach in order to provide a range of options and environments for study and research.

The zones are as follows:

Collaborative Study Zones: 1st floor, 2nd floor (Hamilton Hall side) — Suitable for talk at a conversational volume to facilitate group work and studying.

Considerate Study Zones: 2nd floor (Union side), 3rd floor, 4th floor, 5th floor, 7th floor and 8th floor — Well-suited for anyone seeking a quieter place to study and work, but one in which low-volume conversation is acceptable.

Silent Study Zone: 6th floor — Best for those seeking absolute quiet.

