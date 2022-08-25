The local and national impact of journalism by doctoral student, U.S. Army veteran

Content warning: This story mentions suicide.

Daniel Johnson ’22 (MA) is a new UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media doctoral student, a Roy H. Park Fellow and a research affiliate at Carolina’s Center for Information, Technology and Public Life.

Johnson served as an infantry officer and journalist with the United States Army in Iraq.

UNC Hussman sat down with Johnson to talk about his journey to the Army and continued work to advocate for service members’ mental health resources.

