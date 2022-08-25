Meet new associate director of tech commercialization Dean Stell

For many faculty researchers and startup founders, the idea of taking a technology to market can be daunting. Where do you start? How do you navigate the process? How far along does the research need to be to get started?

At Carolina’s Office of Technology Commercialization, researchers and startup founders find professional guidance, resources, funding and the one-on-one support they need to turn their discoveries and inventions into valuable therapies, devices and other products and services that benefit people across North Carolina and the world.

Innovate Carolina spoke with Dean Stell, the new associate director of technology commercialization and a Carolina alumnus, to hear how OTC helps faculty researchers find the smartest paths to human and economic impact. Stell comes to Carolina with more than 20 years of experience in the technology commercialization group at Wake Forest University, where he licensed all forms of intellectual property in a wide variety of technology areas.

