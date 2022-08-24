UNC Lineberger creates RNA Discovery Center

The UNC RNA Discovery Center, funded through the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, will cultivate an inclusive community of scientists dedicated to investigating all aspects of RNA biology, some of which has already been implicated in human diseases and much of which we know very little about.

Led by director Dr. Chad Pecot, UNC Lineberger member and associate professor in the UNC School of Medicine’s oncology division in the department of medicine, the new center includes Carolina’s multidisciplinary group of renowned RNA scientists, including center co-directors and UNC Lineberger members.

“Our main goals are to recruit and train the world’s top talent in RNA research, to make key discoveries in the basic and translational sciences, to study the various roles of RNA in health and disease, and to commercialize RNA-based tools and medicines to help the people of North Carolina and around the world,” Pecot said. “We’re also creating a strong environment of diversity, equity and inclusion, and we’re planning to be intentional about how we support traditionally disadvantaged trainees.”

