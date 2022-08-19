What you did this summer

We know what many of you did this summer, thanks to the Carolina faculty and staff members who responded to our request for information. We have also included recaps of other recent explorations that you may have missed.

Here are some samples:

Patrick Bradey

Master of public administration student, School of Government, and law student, School of Law

Summer location: Eastern California.

I spent this summer working as a wildland firefighter in the Inyo National Forest in eastern California. The experience was an excellent opportunity to learn about land management, planning and execution of large-scale government operations, and the (literal) boots-on-the-ground implementation of federal policy. I was glad to be able to do so in a role that directly contributed to the safety and well-being of the local community.

John Bruno

Professor, biology, College of Arts and Sciences

Summer location: Galapagos Islands.

I took 10 students to the Galapagos to do field research at Carolina’s Galapagos Science Center. We worked on a variety of projects including coral restoration, the role of temperature in structuring the marine food web and the ecology of juvenile scalloped hammerhead sharks.

Read about more of the research done at the center this summer.

Monica Hill

Director, North Carolina Scholastic Media Association

Summer location: Carroll Hall.

After two years of virtual programming, we were excited to welcome back to campus the North Carolina Scholastic Media Institute, continuing an 81-year tradition at Carolina for this academic camp. High school journalism students and teachers from Boone’s Watauga High to Kill Devil Hills’ First Flight High joined us for three days of instruction in broadcast, yearbook, news, literary magazine, design and photojournalism. Together, our annual statewide student media contests and the statewide institute served 51 schools this summer.

Jodi Magness

Kenan Distinguished Professor for Teaching Excellence in Early Judaism, College of Arts and Sciences

Summer location: Huqoq, Israel.

A team of specialists and students returned to Israel’s Lower Galilee for the 10th year to continue unearthing nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq. Discoveries made this year included a mosaic panel showing a story from the book of Judges. This is the first depiction of this episode and the first time we’ve seen a depiction of the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael in ancient Jewish art.

Read the story about the Huqoq excavations.

Buckley Public Service Scholars

Carolina Center for Public Service

Summer location: Blue Ridge Mountains.

Nine Carolina students spent a month backpacking, rock climbing and whitewater canoeing with the North Carolina Outward Bound School through scholarships provided by the Thomas James Endowment at CCPS through the Buckley Public Service Scholars Program.

Royster Society of Fellows

The Graduate School

Summer location: Tübingen, Germany.

Seven doctoral graduate students from Carolina traveled to Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen for the 2022 Royster Global Conference, an initiative of The Graduate School designed to increase awareness and understanding of graduate education across international borders. The sixth annual conference — the first held in person in two years — focused on the theme of mis- and disinformation or how information spreads in a rapidly, increasingly global, communications landscape.

Read the story from The Graduate School.