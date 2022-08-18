More fresh faces: Meet new faculty and staff in Carolina’s schools

They’ve come from as far away as Paris and Peru and as close as Durham and Elon. Their areas of expertise include research integrity, climate finance, career services, government contracting and the impact of homophobic bullying. They love spicy food, decorating and jazz. One is about to have a baby.

Find out more about these fab five additions to the faculty and staff of Carolina’s academic and health affairs schools.

Aymeric Bellon

Title: Assistant professor of finance at Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Degrees: Doctorate in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, master’s degree in data science from École Nationale de la Statistique et de l’Administration Économique ParisTech, master’s degree in economics from École Normale Superieure Paris-Saclay.

Came to Carolina from: Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Research/area of expertise: Corporate finance, bankruptcy and financial intermediation, with topics primarily in environmental, energy and climate finance. In his recent research project, he investigated how the exposure of secured lenders to the environmental damages attached to their debtors’ collateral affects corporate environmental policies, production and employment.

What I’m looking forward to this fall: The prospect of teaching a new class and working on developing my research agenda.

Crista M. Cuccaro

Title: Teaching assistant professor of public law and government in the law and finance division of the School of Government.

Degrees: Doctor of law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law, bachelor’s degree from Carolina.

Came to Carolina from: The City of Durham, where she was the senior assistant city attorney in the City Attorney’s Office.

Research/area of expertise: Procurement and contracting, legal and ethical issues related to local government procurement, contracting and property disposal.

Fun fact: Cuccaro is a sustaining member of WNCU 90.7 and listens to jazz on the station every day on the way to and from the School of Government.

Interests outside of class: Walks at Duke Gardens, pottery and learning to play the ukulele in fits and starts.

What I’m looking forward to this fall: “My spouse and I are expecting the arrival of our first baby in mid-September, so I’m looking forward to getting to know this little human being!”

Read Crista M. Cuccaro’s bio.

Stacy Outlaw

Title: Senior director of the undergraduate program at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

Degrees: Doctorate in education from NC State University, master’s degree from Appalachian State University, bachelor’s degree in communications studies from Carolina.

Came to Carolina from: Elon University, where she was director of undergraduate programs for the Love School of Business.

Research/area of expertise: Oversees all aspects of the undergraduate program including academic advising and student engagement; global, immersive and professional programs; and career services.

Fun fact: Outlaw has lived in Hawaii twice.

Interests outside of class: Spending time with family and friends, traveling and decorating.

What I’m looking forward to this fall: Seeing lots of new faces on campus and experiencing the beginning of a fall semester at Carolina again for the first time in nine years.

Read Stacy Outlaw’s bio.

Heather Skinner

Title: Director of research integrity and compliance for the School of Medicine.

Degrees: Doctor of law degree in constitutional law and civil rights from Western Michigan University, bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northeastern University.

Came to Carolina from: Drexel University, where she was the director of research compliance and integrity.

Research/area of expertise: Formulating, interpreting and implementing policies related to research integrity and compliance, including those surrounding new federal science and security regulations.

Fun fact: Skinner was once the queen of the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Interests outside of class: Being a yoga and spin instructor, scuba diving and cheering on teams as a rabid Boston sports fan.

What I’m looking forward to this fall: Conducting beneficial trainings for the research community, continuing to make campus connections and hopefully getting basketball tickets.

Read more about Heather Skinner.

Mauricio P. Yabar

Title: Clinical assistant professor at the School of Social Work.

Degrees: Master’s degrees in social work and education from Widener University, bachelor’s degree in psychology from Montclair State University.

Came to Carolina from: Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, where he is pursuing a doctorate.

Research/area of expertise: Yabar has worked with adults and teens who are struggling with substance use, trauma, sexual offending and compulsive sexual behaviors. He has also conducted research to examine the effects of homophobic bullying on the psychosocial development of gay and bisexual individuals. His current dissertation study explores the challenges and collateral consequences faced by families in the aftermath of youth sexual offending.

Fun facts: Yabar grew up in Lima, Peru, and immigrated to the United States at 15. He and his husband have a dog named Ajax and two cats, Luann and Ramona, who are named after stars of “Real Housewives,” his guilty pleasure.

Interests outside of class: Travel and trying foods from cultures around the world, especially spicy dishes from Indian and Peruvian cuisine.

What I’m looking forward to this fall: Creating meaningful connections with students and colleagues. He is especially excited to share all the knowledge and experience he’s acquired through his clinical work, research and personal journey.

Read more about Mauricio P. Yabar.