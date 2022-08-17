At the Royster Global conference, doctoral students focus on mis- and disinformation

Seven Royster Society of Fellows doctoral graduate students from Carolina traveled to Germany for the 2022 Royster Global Conference, an initiative of The Graduate School designed to increase awareness and understanding of graduate education across international borders.

The sixth annual conference — the first held in person in two years — focused on the theme of mis- and disinformation, or how information spreads in a rapidly, increasingly global, communications landscape.

