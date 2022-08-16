UNC School of Law surpasses $75M fundraising milestone

UNC School of Law announced on Aug. 11 that it has surpassed its $75 million milestone six months ahead of the Dec. 31, 2022, closing of the Campaign for Carolina.

Carolina Law reached the milestone at the end of the last fiscal year. As of Aug. 1, 2022, Carolina Law has raised $76.7 million.

Over 4,406 law school alumni have made gifts during the University-wide campaign that launched publicly in 2017. This milestone more than doubles the $32 million Carolina Law raised during the Carolina First campaign that ran July 1, 1999, through December 31, 2007.

“Once again our alumni have shown what makes them Tar Heel lawyer-leaders and how they are collectively investing in their own degree and making a legal career possible for future Carolina Law students,” said Martin H. Brinkley ’92, dean and William Rand Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor. “It’s not just the large gifts that sustain this great law school. Consistent giving allows us to strategize and plan for the best possible way to prepare students for their legal careers and make sure that it is affordable and accessible. I’m grateful for all that has been accomplished during this campaign.”

Learn more about the campaign milestone.