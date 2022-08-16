Carolina People: Patricia Harris

Patricia Harris

senior director of education, operations and initiatives

University Office for Diversity & Inclusion

5 years at Carolina

Briefly describe your job and walk us through a typical day.

No day is the same for me. It is ever-changing and ever-evolving. I never know what’s going to be brought to my attention. Most days, I’m fulfilling requests from various departments, providing oversight for UODI programs, or seeing students and staff who stop by my office to say, “Hi.”

When I was tasked with this, I took it on because I thought it would provide an opportunity for me to be a part of something greater than myself. I’ve never just been the one to stand on the sidelines. I’ve always been the person to be the change that I want to see happen, not only in the world and my community, but in my work environment as well.

Recently, the University Office for Diversity and Inclusion finished our final Project Uplift session. Project Uplift is a summer college access program that invites historically underrepresented students from across the country to Carolina for a one-day immersive experience. Project Uplift is one of Carolina’s “priceless gems” and serves as bridge to the possibilities that higher education offer. Our office has also been working to reevaluate our mission to help ensure that our work aligns with the core values of the institution.

How does your work impact the Carolina community?

I am a Black woman who hails from the rural dirt roads in one of the poorest counties in Georgia. I am a first-generation college and graduate student. I’m over the top. I’m a big person. I believe in filling the space, taking up as much room as possible when it comes to doing what’s right versus what is comfortable. I champion my story and utilize authenticity as a way to support others, to ignite change and to represent what is possible. When starting this role, I felt like it gave me the opportunity to be a part of creating a space for something new at Carolina, to be able to afford the opportunity for collective healing and progress. And for a better Carolina.

I try to be the person that I needed when I was younger, the person I needed just a few months ago. I will always be in a role where I’m a servant leader. I know that this allows me to continue to live in my purpose. For myself, it’s always been about community and others. My goal is to make it better for the people after me. I think shedding light on the work that we’re doing centered around diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging is key.

What is one of the favorite projects or initiatives you have worked on?

Before starting this role and leading Project Uplift, I worked with the program as a campus partner in the School of Education. My background is college recruitment and admissions, so I have always had a vested interest in college access. However, I really didn’t realize the impact or how influential and life-changing this program has been to so many. Since its inception Project Uplift has engaged close to 50,000 students, many who went on to pursue a college degree at Carolina and are now serving the University as employees. I often think about the impact this program has on people’s lives and how life-changing it can be and has been.

The question also prompted me to think about my time as the vice chair for the Carolina Black Caucus. For me, the CBC was my home. It was my solace. It was where I found my people. It was where I could be “Trish.” This group created a sense of belonging that I eagerly and adamantly shared with others. It further developed me as a leader both on and off campus. I became more diplomatic in my approach toward engaging in difficult or uncomfortable situations. I’m grateful for the experience, the opportunities that it afforded and the village that it provided.

How has your time at Carolina inspired you as a professional?

I’m more intentional and strategic when aligning initiatives and programs that I want to do within the strategic plan. Doing this has allowed me to garner more support and provide greater access to opportunities to those we serve.

I’ve grown in so many ways since arriving five years ago. I came here from Georgia, and I didn’t know anybody. Now, I have such a huge, supportive community. I tell people that Carolina is the first place I’ve had this level of community, where people went from being my colleagues to my friends and family. I have such a great appreciation for Carolina.

What are some of your passions outside of your role?

Outside of work is more work. More work toward giving back. I’m most passionate about giving back to my alma mater, Savannah State University, the first public historically Black university in the state of Georgia. I believe that giving back to Savannah State is important because it molded me into the professional and leader that I am today. I am also very active in the local alumni chapter, where I manage the chapter’s fundraising efforts to provide scholarships for college students.

I’m passionate about college access and providing opportunities for others. I also created a collegiate clothing line called HBCU Made. I typically sell apparel around HBCU homecoming season each year. The proceeds of those sales support educational expenses and student scholarships at Savannah State University.

I am a huge advocate for self-care and doing things that matter to me. A few of those things include traveling, listening to music and spa days.

Is there anything else you would like to share?

I often refer to myself as “professional troublemaker.” I actually got that term from the book, “Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual,” by Luvvie Ajayi Jones. To me, being a professional troublemaker means pushing against the status quo and not dwelling in the expectations of others. Knowing your purpose, centering your “why” and living it fearlessly. It means getting over the fear of being judged, speaking truth to power and showing up as your authentic self.