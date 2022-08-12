Xavier, Wang elected fellows of The American Academy of Nursing

The American Academy of Nursing has announced its selection of 250 highly distinguished nurse leaders for its 2022 class of Academy Fellows, including School of Nursing assistant professor Rose Mary Xavier and post-doctoral scholar Jing Wang.

Xavier is a nurse scientist, psychiatric nurse practitioner and director of the Biobehavioral Lab at the School of Nursing. She investigates the biological mechanisms of neuropsychiatric symptoms for clinical translation, as well as research methodology and analysis guided by the philosophy and principles of open science.

Wang is currently pursuing a post-doctoral research fellowship in advancing the long-term care of older adults under the direction of Ruth Anderson and Anna Beeber. Wang is among the few emerging scholars who have been invited to join the fellowship of the American Academy of Nursing. She has established an exceptional foundation for sustained and significant scholarly productivity in person-centered dementia care, an area of critical global need.

