The Housing Pandemic: a systems-level approach to affordable housing

“There was a housing pandemic before the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s important to recognize that.” says Josie Williams, executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition.

Affordable, healthy, safe and accessible housing was difficult to sustain before COVID-19 in cities like Greensboro.

Growing populations and economic development made housing more expensive and harder to find.

“Creating and maintaining access to affordable, healthy and equitable housing requires a systems-level solution,” said Williams.

She’s experienced homelessness and she brings her lived experience to advocate for a systems-level change to the way local governments provide their residents with resources to thrive.

“Housing is not just a roof over your head. It encompasses your mental state and overall well-being. We know place matters. Where you live determines your access to health, basic life needs and necessities to thrive, not just survive.”

That’s why the Greensboro Housing Coalition advocates for a range of systems-level policies and services that address the holistic problems around affordable housing.

The GHC works with residents on foreclosure prevention, rental counseling, maintaining healthy homes by providing residents with third party inspections, community engagement to lift up voices of residents and advocacy for environmental justice.

