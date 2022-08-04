Will corporations govern the digital public square?

Elon Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter for $44 billion appears to have fallen apart, but the reality of what nearly happened, and still may, will probably be with us for good.

Before attempting to terminate the deal, Musk spoke with Twitter employees and discussed his vision to turn the social media platform into the world’s town square.

Corporate ownership of media companies isn’t a new phenomenon. Newspapers, magazines and broadcast networks, some on the brink of financial ruin, are in the hands of some of the wealthiest people and most powerful companies.

Dive into commentary from Stephanie Mahin, clinical assistant professor of management and corporate communication at Kenan-Flagler Business School, about what billionaire takeovers would mean for the public square.