The drop in consumer confidence indexes tells a nuanced story – Let’s not overreact to it

As many question if a recession is on the way, Kenan-Flagler professor Camelia Kuhnen explains whether Americans are prone to economic gloominess.

Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise, Thursday, July 28th, 2022
"It makes sense to become a bit worried about the future," said Kuhnen. "That being said, people tend to overreact to bad news in an economic environment where they have heard some bad news already." (Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise)

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School professor Camelia Kuhnen is an expert in corporate finance, behavioral finance and neuroeconomics, the application of neuroscience tools and methods to economic research.

As many question whether a recession is on the way, she answers some questions about how the most notable consumer confidence surveys differ and whether Americans are prone to economic gloominess.

Delve into commentary from Kuhnen about consumer and business sentiment and how they impact the economy.

 

 

