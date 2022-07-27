Retiring Digital Desk means the end of an era for exam scanning

On Aug. 1, ITS will retire its exam scanning service, Digital Desk, marking the end of an era for centralized bubble sheet scanning.

The history of exam scanning at Carolina has murky origins, but since at least the 1930s, instructors have brought bubble sheets to a central unit for automated scanning and processing.

Retiring Digital Desk does not mean the end of bubble sheets at Carolina.

Instructors who wish to continue administering multiple choice tests on paper will transition to the self-service Gradescope platform. Gradescope also offers many advanced exam features.

Learn about the decision to retire Digital Desk and how it will reduce costs.