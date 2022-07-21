NC budget gives additional 1% raise to state employees

Most Carolina employees will receive an additional 1.0% pay raise this year, on top of an already approved 2.5% raise, thanks to a new state budget that revises the two-year budget passed last November.

The North Carolina General Assembly passed the $27.9 billion spending plan, House Bill 103, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed it into law on July 11.

Employees hired on or before June 30, 2022, will receive the combined 3.5% salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2022. SHRA employees will see the pay increase no later than their Aug. 26 checks and EHRA employees in their Aug. 31 checks, said Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance.

In addition to raises, the budget gives a total of $16.2 million ($8M recurring) to the following Carolina schools:

School of Medicine: provides $8 million (recurring) to hire additional faculty and staff to increase the size of each medical class by 40 students.

School of Nursing: provides $5.2 million (nonrecurring) for the renovation of Carrington Hall.

School of Law: provides $2 million (nonrecurring) for capital improvements or equipment.

School of Data Science and Society: provides $1 million (nonrecurring) for the launch of the school.

The budget also allocates $8.85 million ($1M recurring) for the following projects led by the Carolina-based NC Collaboratory: