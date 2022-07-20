AIxB selected for 2021-2022 Creativity Hubs award

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research is pleased to announce AIxB: Building a collaborative ecosystem for innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Biological Sciences as the winner of this year’s Creativity Hubs award.

Now in its fifth year, the program provides seed funding for researchers at Carolina to explore new, convergent science.

With the potential to revolutionize AI for biosciences, AIxB takes a fresh look at AI technologies through the lens of biology to develop more inspired, interpretable and innovative AI while advancing biological science in a virtuous cycle of discovery.

The past two decades have seen dramatic transformations in the scope and ability of biologists to use big data to discover answers to long-standing questions about how complex organisms survive and adapt over their lifespan. Led by principal investigator Corbin Jones, professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences, the AIxB team will pilot solutions using a biological example that reflects the larger problem: cracking the yeast histone code.

AIxB creates a collision space for convergent science, bringing together advances in knowledge graphs and explainable AI and biology. Together, the team will explore how the combinatorial histone code controls gene expression and thus cell functions to result in the rich biodiversity we can see every day, all without changing DNA sequence. This research has the potential to interpret the complexity of the histone code, in effect reducing experimental time and eventually informing therapies for treatable DNA-based diseases.

Learn more about AIxB.