Report card explores progress on North Carolina women’s health, health care needs

The Center for Women’s Health Research released the 12th edition of the North Carolina Women’s Health Report Card.

This document is a progress report on the health and health care needs of North Carolina’s more than 5 million women.

Research efforts that require the most attention are identified through the collection and analysis of data for the report card.

Current areas of research targeted by the center include prevention, cancers affecting women, chronic disease (including cardiovascular health, diabetes and obesity), women’s mental health and substance abuse.

It is the only health report of its kind in North Carolina.

Explore the 2022 North Carolina Women’s Health Report Card.