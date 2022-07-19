ACUS adopts automated legal guidance recommendations based on report by Carolina professors

Carolina Law and the University of California, Irvine, School of Law are pleased to announce that the Administrative Conference of the United States has adopted recommendations regarding the use of automated legal guidance at federal agencies based on a study and report by Leigh Osofsky, William D. Spry III Distinguished Professor of Law and associate dean for faculty research at Carolina Law, and her co-author, Joshua Blank, professor of law and faculty director of strategic initiatives at UCI Law.

ACUS is an independent federal agency of the U.S. government charged with convening expert representatives from the public and private sectors to recommend improvements to administrative process and procedure.

“My co-author, Josh Blank, and I were honored to have the opportunity to build on our work regarding automated legal guidance through this ACUS study. We believe the recommendations that ACUS adopted will help guide governments as they continue to automate their guidance-giving functions in the future,” said Osofsky.

In June 2021, ACUS selected Osofsky and Blank to conduct a study on U.S. federal government agencies’ use of automated tools — such as chatbots, virtual assistants and artificial intelligence — to explain the law to the public.

