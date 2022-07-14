New funding boosts support of Building Integrated Communities program

The Institute for the Study of the Americas at Carolina was awarded $1.55 million from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. The funding will support Building Integrated Communities, a planning and leadership initiative of the Latino Migration Project that partners with North Carolina local governments to create inclusive practices and policies for immigrant residents from Latin America and other underrepresented world regions.

An additional $2 million from the Blue Cross NC Foundation will go directly to the program’s community-based and local government partners to support their work.

Through the program, local governments and community stakeholders work together to improve communication, public safety, mobility, entrepreneurship and leadership of immigrant and refugee residents and to support resident communities’ civic engagement and leadership.

“This funding invests in cities, towns and counties seeking to expand the participation of immigrants and underrepresented communities in decision-making processes. Representative leadership is critical in improving the health and well-being of all residents,” said Hannah Gill, associate director of ISA and principal investigator.

Learn more about how the program helps local governments communicate with immigrant residents, facilitate language access and strengthen civic engagement.