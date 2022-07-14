Karen Benjamin Guzzo named new director of Carolina Population Center

Karen Benjamin Guzzo has been named the new director of the Carolina Population Center at Carolina. Most recently Guzzo served as professor of sociology at Bowling Green State University, where she was also the director of the Center for Family and Demographic Research.

“Dr. Guzzo has uniquely deep knowledge of population science and strong connections across the field,” says Interim Vice Chancellor for Research Penny Gordon-Larsen “I am excited to welcome her into this role as she guides CPC’s next phase of growth as well as the center’s continued leadership in interdisciplinary population science.”

In many ways, this is a homecoming for Guzzo — she received her doctorate from Carolina’s sociology department and was formerly a trainee at CPC where she worked with Ron Rindfuss on projects related to fertility.

As director of the center, she’ll lead a remarkable group of faculty fellows from across the University who address pressing research questions about population dynamics, fertility, health, mortality, migration and the environment. CPC researchers have pioneered data collection and research techniques, many of which have been adopted by other scholars and practitioners around the globe. Interdisciplinary training programs based at CPC integrate approaches from the social and biological sciences, building research capacity and training the next generation of scholars. As director, Guzzo will oversee these initiatives. She will also serve as a professor of sociology in the College of Arts and Sciences’ sociology department.

“What is great about the Carolina Population Center is that there are all of these different interdisciplinary connections,” says Guzzo. “I’m very excited about interacting with scholars from a range of disciplinary backgrounds, research interests and geographic areas.”

