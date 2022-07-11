Should companies buy into employee ownership?

Pete Stavros of KKR & Co. founded Ownership Works, a new initiative backed by 19 private equity firms, with the objective of reducing income inequality by increasing employee share ownership. The group has prominent backers and a lofty goal of creating $20 billion in wealth in 10 years.

“As a researcher who has worked on employee share ownership and the benefits it can create, I was encouraged by the news,” said Paige Oumet, professor of finance at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School. “But while I broadly support employee ownership, such initiatives also can raise red flags because of the risk they impose on employees. As such, it is worthwhile to think carefully through what we know and don’t know about such programs.”

Read the full article, part of a Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise series on stakeholder capitalism.