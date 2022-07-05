Blair L.M. Kelley to lead Center for the Study of the American South

Blair L.M. Kelley, a noted scholar of Black history and the African American experience, will be the next director of the Center for the Study of the American South and co-director of the Southern Futures Initiative.

Kelley has been a faculty member in the department of history at NC State University since 2002 and is currently assistant dean for Interdisciplinary Studies and International Programs in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

At Carolina, she will join the faculty of the American studies department as the Joel R. Williamson Distinguished Professor of Southern Studies, effective January 2023. Kelley will spend the next year on a John Hope Franklin NEH Fellowship through the National Humanities Center to complete her book, “Black Folk: The Promise of the Black Working Class,” and will begin her directorship of the center in July 2023.

