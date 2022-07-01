ITS assists with University Office for Diversity and Inclusion website redesign

The University Office for Diversity and Inclusion launched its redesigned department website on May 5. ITS Digital Services, UNC Creative and SouthStar Strategies LLC collaborated with UODI on the redesign.

The UODI, which gained its current name in 2018 and moved under the Office of the Provost in 2020, promotes “the principles of equity and inclusion in recruitment, through diversity education and functions, and development programming.”

With the redesign, UODI aimed to make its website cleaner, easier for users to navigate and more manageable for staff.

Gia Branciforte, front end developer for Digital Services, started building the new website last September.

“Users to this site span the full spectrum of the University community,” Branciforte said. “There are students looking for connection and opportunities, faculty looking for support and training, and prospective students and community members looking for information about how UNC-Chapel Hill is addressing issues of equity and inclusion. Because the user base is so broad, clarity in content and user experience was especially important.”

