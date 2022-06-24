The art of depicting economic reality

The yin-yang symbol is on the cover page of Robert Bushman’s teaching notes for his accounting class. A circle divided in two halves by a curved line, it expresses the Chinese philosophical principle of dynamic balance between interdependent opposites.

Dynamic balance also underpins the fundamental equation of accounting: assets = liabilities + shareholders’ equity. This means that assets are balanced against economic claims on those assets by creditors and owners.

Taoist internal energy arts and accounting are Bushman’s two principal passions. “I don’t want to sound mystical, but this emphasis on fundamental balance in both domains really resonates with me,” says Bushman, Forensic Accounting Distinguished Professor at Kenan-Flagler Business School.

As a college student in the early 1970s, without a major, he hit his calling in life by taking classes at random. “It was a very crazy time, a couple years earlier we had the big anti-Vietnam war riots at U.S. universities,” says Bushman. “There was a lot of wild experimentation going on.”

Accounting instantly resonated with him, he says. “When I started doing it, I just seemed to know it already.”

He left public accounting, however, to pursue self-discovery. He traveled across the country with a band of serious martial artists, managing their public performances in a production called “The Amazing Martial Arts Show.”

The gig paid poorly, so after a while he took a job as an internal auditor. Yet he “found the work less than interesting, which is an understatement.”

After earning his doctorate, he joined the faculty at the prestigious University of Chicago where he spent more than a decade researching and teaching. There came a point where it was time to move on, and he searched for his next career move.

That’s when the offer to join the Kenan-Flagler faculty emerged. Bushman was sold on the intellectual horsepower of the professors at Carolina and the envious lifestyle perks of Chapel Hill.

Bushman is a productive scholar at Kenan-Flagler, where he served as chair for the accounting area for 16 years. His research has been extensively published in leading academic journals and presented at conferences and seminars around the world. His work was honored by the Weatherspoon Award for Distinguished Research at Kenan-Flagler.

Using background data purchased from private investigators, he and his colleagues found the proportion of banks run by materialistic CEOs (those who bought luxury cars, yachts and prime real estate) increased significantly from 1994 to 2004, coinciding with major bank deregulation.

Risk-management controls substantially weakened at banks that hired materialistic CEOs. Further, executives at banks with materialistic CEOs more aggressively exploited insider-trading opportunities around government intervention during the 2008 financial crisis.

