John McGee named assistant vice chancellor of ITS Research Computing

John McGee has been appointed as assistant vice chancellor for ITS Research Computing after serving as interim Director of the Carolina group since March 2019.

Research Computing presents institutionally scoped research cyberinfrastructure to faculty, post-docs, staff, students and research collaborators.

Accomplishments as interim

During this interim period and amid the challenges of the pandemic, Research Computing has streamlined processes for the Secure Research Workspace, presented the Open OnDemand computing service, fostered key collaborations between researchers, managed hundreds of millions of jobs, and computed on and/or stored petabytes of data.

“Throughout his service as interim director, the Research Computing operations and engagement teams continued to offer foundational cyberinfrastructure services — and John led key enhancements, operational adjustments and new approaches,” said J. Michael Barker, vice chancellor for Information Technology and chief information officer.

Looking ahead

McGee will lead Research Computing to continue its foundational cyberinfrastructure services while also planning for and adapting to pressing needs and emerging opportunities, Barker said. McGee also will position Research Computing as a leader among institutionally oriented university research cyberinfrastructure computing centers.

