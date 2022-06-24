Carolina researchers examine better treatment delivery options as opioid use disorders continue to increase

There is no cure for opioid use disorder and treatments do not work the same for everyone. There are many factors that create barriers to accessing medications like buprenorphine, which is intended to help patients reduce harmful opioid use. While there has been a focus on increasing access to treatments and recovery programs, the delivery of those treatments can be very different depending on the provider. And making sure treatment is accessible and effective is more important than ever.

“Things are worse than they’ve ever been,” said Dr. Alex Gertner, who will be a resident in the psychiatry department in July. “Overdose deaths are increasing. There were some signs of hope before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but we have seen dramatic rises during the pandemic. There’s no more important time to address this issue than right now.”

Gertner has been researching opioid use disorder and its treatments during his time as a student in the School of Medicine and Gillings School of Global Public Health.

“There’s not much research on retention or continuity of treatment for OUD,” Gertner said. “We need to learn what providers can do to keep patients in treatment longer, because the longer patients stay in treatment, the less likely they are to die of an overdose.”

One of the best treatments for OUD is buprenorphine. Currently, the minimum recommended length of treatment for patients on buprenorphine is 180 days, as this is the minimum amount of time believed to have meaningful benefit from the treatment. Gertner used 180 days as the target treatment time when evaluating Medicaid claims data from providers prescribing buprenorphine in North Carolina. Gertner and fellow researchers found a notable difference in the amount of time patients spent in different programs. By compensating for patient differences and taking into account program requirements, and each provider’s beliefs and training, Gertner and colleagues saw a clear difference between treatment programs with high retention versus low retention.

