Campus News

Alert Carolina siren test to be held June 28

The regular siren test will take place between 6 and 7 p.m. During the test, an alert tone will sound along with a brief pre-recorded voice message.

The Well, Friday, June 24th, 2022
Alert Carolina

The University will test the emergency sirens and emergency communications procedures on Tuesday, June 28, between 6 and 7 p.m. The University tests the sirens regularly throughout the year to make sure the equipment and notification processes work as planned. 

During this sirens test, NO ACTION is required.  

Anyone outside, on campus or near campus, likely will hear the sirens. The sirens are not designed to be heard inside a building or vehicle. The sirens will sound an alert tone along with a brief pre-recorded voice message. 

The University will also send a text message to cell phone users who registered their numbers in the online Alert Carolina contact information page available through the ONYEN services website. The University will post safety-related announcements on the Alert Carolina website, alertcarolina.unc.edu, along with updates. 

