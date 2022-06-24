A new approach to DEI, and why the time is right

Al Segars and Anselm Beach have delivered to business leaders a new, research-driven approach to diversity, equity and inclusion: the Values/Principles Model (VPM), defined by four core values that are the destination of the journey and seven guiding principles that serve as the means to get there. It’s a simple, straightforward framework detailed in an article that’s part of the summer issue of the MIT Sloan Management Review and can be read in its entirety here.

But can a simple framework provide the answers to a complex challenge that well-meaning organizations have wrestled with for decades? Segars, the PNC Distinguished Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at Kenan-Flagler Business School, says yes. He and co-author Beach, deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Army’s Equity and Inclusion Agency, write in the article: “We found overwhelming evidence that the VPM values not only provide a standard for measuring distinct aspects of DEI but that they operate together, forming a belief system that guides attitudes and motivates the actions of people within an organization.”

Many organizations already have recruiting efforts, diversity training and grievance systems in place, so why is now the time to take a fresh look at DEI? Segars sat down recently to talk about the research, the story behind it and what he hopes CEOs will take away from it.

Dive into the takeaways from Segar’s research.