Carolina chemist wins prestigious U.S. DOE Early Career Award

Chemist Alex Zhukhovitskiy has won an Early Career Award from the U.S. Department of Energy. The funding is part of DOE’s commitment to supporting the next generation of STEM leaders.

Zhukhovitskiy is an assistant professor of chemistry and polymer scientist in Carolina’s College of Arts & Sciences. The award is for $750,000 over five years. This is only the second time a Carolina faculty member has won the award; the first recipient was Rene Lopez (department of physics and astronomy) in 2011.

DOE awarded $110 million for groundbreaking research by 83 early career scientists this year, representing 47 universities and 13 national labs in 29 states. Awardees were selected based on peer review by outside scientific experts.

Zhukhovitskiy’s winning project is “Upcycling of All-Carbon Polymer Backbones into Value-Added Amines via Skeletal Rearrangement.”

