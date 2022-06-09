Taking a deep dive into AI

A new lab focusing on the ever-growing, transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on business has launched at Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

The Rethinc. AI Management Lab will foster academic research on developments within AI and educate students about the future of business immersed in cutting-edge AI.

It is the brainchild of Saravanan Kesavan, professor of operations and Sarah Graham Kenan Scholar, and housed within Rethinc. Labs in the Frank Hawkins Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at Kenan-Flagler.

Advance Auto Parts is a founding partner of the lab and has made a three-year, $150,000 gift to support it. The partnership with Advance Auto Parts involves research on cutting-edge problems at the intersection of AI and operations management, training and student hackathons.

The Rethinc. AI Management Lab will determine the best ways managers can use AI, give students exposure to AI issues across industries and develop AI methods to inform operational decision-making, says Kesavan.

Find out more about the Rethinc. AI Management Lab.